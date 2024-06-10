Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 7.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 818,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,752,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

