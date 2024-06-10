Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.50

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.66 ($1.12), with a volume of 20658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.09).

Merit Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.80. The firm has a market cap of £21.00 million, a P/E ratio of -708.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

Insider Transactions at Merit Group

In other Merit Group news, insider Con Conlon bought 20,750 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,147.50 ($19,407.43). In other news, insider Phil Machray acquired 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £58,590 ($75,067.26). Also, insider Con Conlon bought 20,750 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £15,147.50 ($19,407.43). 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

