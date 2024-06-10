Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $401.19 on Friday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $207.47 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 104.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 11.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

