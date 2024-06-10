Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 2.0% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.01. 2,935,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,571. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

