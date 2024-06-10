McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $38,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, reaching $254.12. 1,009,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

