Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises about 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Masimo worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.97. 111,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

