Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,561 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 108,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Masco by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $66.79. 641,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

