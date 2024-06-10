Mark Asset Management LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 425,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 142,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 71,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 21,707,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,522,477. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

