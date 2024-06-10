Mark Asset Management LP Sells 22,071 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 2.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mark Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $20,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.2 %

MGM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. 1,757,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.