MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Down 3.9%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. 176,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,686,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

MannKind Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. MannKind’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 216,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

