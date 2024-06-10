Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.63. 88,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 360,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

MAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

