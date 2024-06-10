Maher Masoud Purchases 70,443 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maher Masoud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Maher Masoud acquired 29,557 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $143,942.59.

MaxCyte Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MXCT traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.96. 388,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,997. The stock has a market cap of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. Analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $6,704,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 699,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 467,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 497,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MXCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.