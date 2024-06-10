Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America raised Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Lyft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

