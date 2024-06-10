Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Lifted to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lyft by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

