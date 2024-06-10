Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $447.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $437.00 to $447.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

