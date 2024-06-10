Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $457.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $509.00 to $457.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200 day moving average of $422.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

