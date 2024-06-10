Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $317.86. 4,031,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

