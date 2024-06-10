Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $7.50

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $40.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.