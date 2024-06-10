Loop Capital Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $87.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 680,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 655,750 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

