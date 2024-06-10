Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,773 shares of company stock worth $1,822,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.92. 22,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,462. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

