Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honda Motor Stock Up 1.2 %
HMC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,837. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
