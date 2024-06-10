Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,897 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.11. 503,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,905. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.