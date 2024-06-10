Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.75. 412,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,103. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

