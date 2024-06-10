LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 870,412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,001. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.