LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

