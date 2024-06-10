Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.50. The stock had a trading volume of 627,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock worth $10,526,384 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

