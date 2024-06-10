Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHR. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,258 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 435,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 199,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

