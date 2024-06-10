Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,326. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

