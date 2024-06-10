Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.56% of NETSTREIT worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 784,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,125. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.02, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

