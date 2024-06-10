Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 70,000 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8 %

WELL stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.81. 1,967,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

