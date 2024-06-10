Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 600,000 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.51. 793,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.43. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.