Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 3,968,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

