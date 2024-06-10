Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 537,730 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 312.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 709,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,730 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,251,000 after buying an additional 299,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,957,000 after buying an additional 2,381,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,799. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

