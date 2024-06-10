Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 45,228 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 418.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 184,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

Read Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.