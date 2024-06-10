Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 785,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

