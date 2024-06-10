Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,545. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

