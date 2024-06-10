Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

