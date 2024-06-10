Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $14.78 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,790 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,782,000. Target accounts for 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. 3,110,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.