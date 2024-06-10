Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,797,000 after buying an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,081. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

