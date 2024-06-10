Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Brinker International worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 826,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,638. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.12.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

