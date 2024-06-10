Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamb Weston by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $2,723,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.