Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $2,297,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

