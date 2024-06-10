Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 262,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,098 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Knife River Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.75. 396,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($516.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.