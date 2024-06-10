LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after buying an additional 175,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

