Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Position Reduced by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181,683 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of Lazard worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 1,165.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Trading Up 0.4 %

LAZ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. 268,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,413. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,893 shares of company stock worth $9,419,338. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

