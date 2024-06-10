Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.57. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 7,926 shares traded.

LVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

