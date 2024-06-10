Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $950.00 to $1,060.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $1,008.50 and last traded at $1,004.75, with a volume of 636273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $962.72.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.86.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Busey Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $935.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $872.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.