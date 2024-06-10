Lake Street Capital Boosts J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target to $44.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,225. The firm has a market cap of $412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 164.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.Jill news, Director Jyothi Rao sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,811 shares in the company, valued at $429,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,007. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in J.Jill by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in J.Jill by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

