Kynam Capital Management LP Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Tyra Biosciences makes up about 0.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TYRA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.03. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TYRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

