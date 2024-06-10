Kynam Capital Management LP Acquires 3,644,641 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares during the quarter. Cogent Biosciences accounts for 3.8% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cogent Biosciences worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 397,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth $169,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of COGT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. 1,758,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,625. The company has a market cap of $822.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

